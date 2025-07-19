TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

WATCH: Why is a now-dead pervert central to the future of America?

A recording from Miles Taylor and Olivia of Troye's live video
Miles Taylor's avatar
Olivia of Troye's avatar
Miles Taylor
and
Olivia of Troye
Jul 19, 2025
8
31
Transcript

Olivia Troye and I both worked for Donald Trump.

We are two life-long conservatives.

We saw the depravity up close.

And we are terrified…

… about the direction of our country …

… about the President’s relentless attacks on the First Amendment AND …

… about how Trump’s fury over Jeffrey Epstein will likely make him even more erratic.

Watch us break it all down, above. And thank you AGAIN for supporting me and Olivia in our efforts to shine a light on threats to free speech.

