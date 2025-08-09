TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
16

LISTEN: People ARE standing up in the face of Donald Trump's threats

A recording from Miles Taylor and Glenn Kirschner's live video
Miles Taylor's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Miles Taylor
and
Glenn Kirschner
Aug 09, 2025
7
16
Share
Transcript

If you have some time this weekend — maybe drive-time or shower time or just sitting at a Starbucks — listen to my conversation with Glenn Kirschner. A former federal prosecutor, he understands the stakes of what we are dealing with when it comes to the weaponization of the justice system in the United States. And as always, he doesn’t disappoint with his insights.

Also, can I just say something? I’ve heard from a lot of you this week cheering us on in the fight against censorship in our country. I cannot tell you how much it means. We are in this for the long haul.

(P.S. Thank you

Dianne Mize
,
Caro Henry
,
Dr. Mary M. Marshall
,
Dr. Lisa
,
Pamela
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Glenn Kirschner
)

TREASON with Miles Taylor is an ENTIRELY reader-supported publication. Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Doing so allows us to keep shining a light on threats to free speech AND helps support the legal defense fund for whistleblowers.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture