LISTEN: People ARE standing up in the face of Donald Trump's threats

If you have some time this weekend — maybe drive-time or shower time or just sitting at a Starbucks — listen to my conversation with Glenn Kirschner. A former federal prosecutor, he understands the stakes of what we are dealing with when it comes to the weaponization of the justice system in the United States. And as always, he doesn’t disappoint with his insights.

Also, can I just say something? I’ve heard from a lot of you this week cheering us on in the fight against censorship in our country. I cannot tell you how much it means. We are in this for the long haul.

