BREAKING: Comey responds defiantly to being charged.

Tonight, the United States crossed a constitutional Rubicon.

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted and NOT as the result of a fair, impartial investigation, but because Donald Trump demanded it. This is a direct threat to the notion of “equal justice under the law” which — as of tonight — has been replaced by presidential vengeance.

At 6:44 p.m. on Saturday, September 20th, Donald Trump effectively posted a directive on Truth Social urging his Attorney General to accelerate the prosecution of his critics. He named names: James Comey, Adam Schiff, Letitia James.

In less than a week, Trump got his wish.

Tonight, two felony charges were announced against James Comey. As of this writing, Comey will surrender to authorities tomorrow morning, and Trump will get what he really wants: a mugshot. It’s hard to overstate the absurdity. An American president is hijacking the justice system so that he can get mugshots of his adversaries.

Historically and politically, this is an earthquake. To repeat, the president of the United States used a social media post to trigger an indictment of a foe. In doing so, he violated the Constitution’s promise of due process and equal protection. And he sets a chilling precedent that the nation’s chief executive can order investigations and seek indictments with just a few keystrokes.

We must reject this. Loudly and immediately and publicly.

Whether you love or hate James Comey is irrelevant. Today it’s him. Tomorrow, it could be any American, and we’re already hearing chatter that more indictments are coming. I’d recommend buying a copy of one of Comey’s books A Higher Loyalty or Saving Justice. Post a picture when it arrives. When they plaster his mugshot online, we’ll plaster Comey’s words — because the ideas of justice will last longer than autocratic decrees.

Comey’s response this evening was defiant and sets an example for how leaders should respond to persecution from the petty man in the White House.

“We will not live on our knees — and you should not either… Fear is the tool of a tyrant…But I am not afraid, and I hope you are not either… I am innocent. So let’s have a trial. And keep the faith.”

Let’s make sure he knows that he’s not alone.

More tomorrow.