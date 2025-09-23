LISTEN: Alex Vindman fights intimidation

In this conversation, Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman and I talk about what it means to stand tall in an era of presidential revenge. No one knows the stakes better than Alex. He risked his career, safety, and reputation to call out Donald Trump’s abuses of power during the first impeachment.
Together, we dissected Trump’s flip-flopping foreign policy and whether Putin is finally embarrassing him into supporting Ukraine more forcefully; the chilling rise of intimidation politics; why institutions are folding; and why it’s ordinary citizens — not big names — who might save democracy.
I reminded Alex of something simple but powerful he told me long ago: “Intimidation works. That’s why they do it.”
But it only works if we let it. Give it a listen. Then pass it on.
