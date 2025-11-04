TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

LISTEN: ELECTION DAY - with Paul Begala, Dem Strategist

A look into what today's races mean for Trump, America, and our future.
Miles Taylor's avatar
Miles Taylor
Nov 04, 2025

Paul Begala and I may come from different political backgrounds — but he’s someone I’ve admired for years. One of the sharpest minds in American politics. Maybe the sharpest.

A former senior advisor to President Bill Clinton, the man is sought after by just about everyone in the Democratic Party who’s thinking about running for president (and a lot of Republicans, too).

Listen to his take on today’s pivotal races in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City — and what they reveal about Trump, the country, and where we’re headed next.

But more than anything, stick around for what Paul says at THE END of the interview about what gives him hope for the future, despite all the turmoil of today. It’s worth it.

