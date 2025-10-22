LISTEN: Trump order blasted as “the worst thing since the Patriot Act.”

You’ve heard me say it. And I’m saying it again.

Trump’s recent National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7) is one of the most alarming “national security” directives since 9/11. It quietly gives the president the power to designate American groups as “terrorist organizations” and to direct federal law enforcement to treat them like al-Qaeda.

Yesterday, I had a conversation with investigative journalist

about it. He is one of the reasons the legacy media and Congress are finally starting to talk about this issue, but it’s taken a lot of work. We dug into the meaning and consequences of the order — a presidential memorandum that even national security insiders have barely noticed but which has sweeping implications for how the White House could crack down on the political opposition.

As Ken explained, NSPM-7 is more than a typical presidential order. It’s a high-level directive that reshapes the entire national security structure of the government. Specifically, it directs agencies to priorities major investigations into domestic terrorism by prioritizing “anti-Christian,” “anti-American,” and “anti-capitalist” beliefs — criteria so broad they could apply to millions of Americans. Moreover, it empowers the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces to investigate U.S. citizens for speech and association protected by the First Amendment. And it’s already being used — as Ken reports — to justify arrests, without charges.

Ken noted that Members of Congress have started to wake up to the dangers of NSPM-7, with one calling it “the worst thing since the Patriot Act.” To be far, I was a long-time support of the Patriot Act because it helped us prevent another 9/11. But unlike the Patriot Act, this sweeping surveillance order was never passed by Congress and appears to be a thinly veiled excuse to go after Trump’s opponents. Indeed, for the first time in U.S. history, a president has effectively given himself domestic terrorism designation authority — a power Congress refused to create for fear it would be abused.

That moment is here.

Ken rightfully points out that there’s nothing to prevent the administration from keeping its actions under NSPM-7 classified. In other words, Americans could be secretly added to the terrorist watchlists for little more than their political views — without knowing why, without recourse, without judicial review.

This isn’t tin-foil hat stuff. This is a very real worry, and as you can see in our conversation, the order itself was issued under suspicious auspices. Decide for yourself.

Watch the full conversation, above, or read more about NSPM-7 below.

