NEW RELEASE -- Autocrats vs. Democrats w/ Amb. Michael McFaul

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1496NEW RELEASE -- Autocrats vs. Democrats w/ Amb. Michael McFaulA recording from Miles Taylor's live videoMiles TaylorOct 29, 20251496ShareTranscriptThank you Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, Sandra Steffen, Janet Carter, Natasha K., Rhonda Foster, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Miles Taylor in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTREASON with Miles TaylorSubscribeAuthorsMiles TaylorRecent Posts'26 midterm fight begins w/ Amy McGrath, U.S. senate candidateOct 28 • Miles TaylorLISTEN: Spy Powers for Revenge w/ Trump’s former intel chiefOct 27 • Miles Taylor and Sue GordonWeekly Wednesday CoffeeOct 23 • Miles TaylorLISTEN: Trump order blasted as “the worst thing since the Patriot Act.”Oct 22 • Miles TaylorREAD: Are Republicans grooming young men to be creeps?Oct 16 • Miles TaylorLISTEN: The Ryan Lizza conversation you never saw coming.Oct 16 • Miles Taylor and Ryan LizzaSubscribers Only - Weekly Wednesday CoffeeOct 15 • Miles Taylor