TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
14

LISTEN: When You Come at the King - Exclusive Interview w/ CNN’s Elie Honig

The senior legal analyst drops a powerful new tome -- at a crucial time.
Miles Taylor's avatar
Elie Honig's avatar
Miles Taylor
and
Elie Honig
Sep 17, 2025
4
14
Share
Transcript

I sat down with CNN’s nationally renowned legal analyst

Elie Honig
to talk about his new book — out TODAY — When You Come at the King: Inside DOJ’s Pursuit of the President, from Nixon to Trump. Elie offered a forecast about what the Democrats might do if they retake the House and, most importantly, whether or not future federal investigators will probe and charge Donald Trump for corruption.

Give this a listen. And pick up the book. There are some important takeaways for this extraordinary moment in our country.

(Thank you

MB Matthews, she/her
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Barbara King
,
E Shelton
,
Moon Mountain
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Elie Honig
.)

TREASON is a newsletter on threats to free speech in America. Subscribe below for free, or become a paid subscriber to get exclusive access — and to help protect whistleblowers focused on ending presidential revenge.

P.S. WHAT’S HAPPENING ON TREASON

Don’t miss these four, upcoming Substack LIVE events:

  1. ONE: Wednesday (12noonET) - Weekly Wednesday Coffee - We’ll do another small-group coffee on Substack LIVE this Weds at 12noonET / 9aPT. Exclusively for subscribers. You can join here. Bring questions to ask in the chat.

  2. TWO: Wednesday (4pmET) - One-on-one with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart - I’ll be joined on Substack LIVE by MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart. Tune in for bold predictions. You can join here.

  3. THREE: Thursday (4pmET) - A special conversation with former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn - I’ll be joined on Substack LIVE by Harry, and we’ll talk about the Censorship War being waged by the Trump administration. You can join here.

  4. FOUR: Friday (4pmET) - War Department unleashed? - I’ll be joined on Substack LIVE by former CNN correspondent Barbara Starr to discuss how the Pentagon is being turned against Americans. You can join here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture