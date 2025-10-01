LISTEN: 34 Days Out - two governor’s races could help stop Trump

With just over a month until Election Day, two pivotal races for governor could send a thunderclap through American politics and signal whether the country is ready to resist another wave of Trump-style extremism.

I sat down with Meghan Meehan-Draper and Ofirah Yheskel of the Democratic Governors Association to break down what’s at stake and why these races matter not just for their states, but for the future of democracy nationwide.

Governors are often the last line of defense. These contests will test whether voters are willing to elect leaders who will stand up to federal overreach, protect fundamental freedoms, and push back on rising authoritarianism.

Watch the full conversation above. Folks often ask me, what can I do? These races are ways you can help tip the balance of power in favor of democracy — before it’s too late.