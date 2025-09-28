LISTEN: Trump’s ex-spy chief speaks out

When Donald Trump’s own former spy chief — someone who served under both Republican and Democratic presidents, by the way — says we’ve crossed the line into democratic decay, we should pay attention. In my Friday conversation with Sue Gordon, who served as Deputy Director of National Intelligence in the first Trump administration, she warned that this past week was that watershed moment.

Sue didn’t say it lightly. She’s spent her career safeguarding the American system from inside the government. So when she says this is one of the hardest weeks she’s ever experienced, it means we’re in a real national emergency.

As Sue put it:

I think we don’t talk nearly enough about historically about how totalitarian regimes start by using law for their own purposes. We tend to think of them as just “not being lawful” — but the first thing is…selectively applying it [for their own] purposes. And so you don’t have to see chaos and anarchy.

The selective application of justice is where it starts. Trump’s enemies are being hunted, while his allies are being rewarded with government favors and quietly-buried investigations. The “emergency break” is broken. If the prosecutorial processes of the government — decisions about who to investigate and who to charge — are no longer independent and fully under the presidents’ personal control, then we’re in grave danger. As Sue observed:

“So I’m worried because it feels like the institution hasn’t held…This was one of the control gates that I thought we wouldn’t be able to cross.”

We crossed it. Most Americans don’t fully accept the gravity of this yet. We’re entering a new phase, where we’ll see a steady string of vindictive prosecutions… show trials… and ominous signals from the White House about future arrests.

This week DOJ insiders told CNN they’re “accelerating” these cases just to “placate the president.” Think about that. Not to follow the law. Not to uphold justice. But to make Trump happy. That’s wrong and un-American and, yes, impeachable.

Sue offered a final warning — and a call to action — that this can’t just be about Democrats vs. Republicans.

“I think these may be the toughest days I’ve seen. But stay engaged. Don’t despair. This isn’t a ‘political’ fight. I only have one side, and that’s for America. So hold on to that. Hold that standard. Fight the fight that America needs fought. And then don’t shy away from participating.”

P.S. WHAT’S HAPPENING ON TREASON

A few things to put on your radar screen.

