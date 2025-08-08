LISTEN: Ryan Lizza + Miles Taylor: "This is how serious it's getting."

My Substack LIVE with renowned journalist Ryan Lizza just dropped. And it’s one you won’t want to miss.

We talk Trump, revenge governance, the myth of the “deep state,” and why the 2025 agenda looks even more dangerous than the first term. Ryan brings deep reporting and sharp insights to the table, as always — including what he’s hearing behind the scenes in Washington.

We also get personal: What it’s like to be on the receiving end of political retaliation and how far Trump’s henchmen are willing to go.

(P.S. Thank you and many others for tuning in!)