LISTEN: Trump's D.C. takeover - A Convo w/ Molly Jong-Fast

In an extraordinary move, the President is sending troops into Washington, D.C. And he signaled that this is just the beginning, teasing that he’ll mount a federal takeover of security in other U.S. cities. This will be remembered as a major escalation in Trump’s effort to consolidate his power in the United States.

