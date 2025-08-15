TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Some of the ways Trump wanted to torture migrants.

"Slice, burn, zap, gas, and shoot them."
Miles Taylor
,
Jim Acosta
, and
Adam Kinzinger
Aug 15, 2025
This is important.

Watch/listen to my conversation with Jim Acosta. Go to 46min 30sec, where we start talking about all the ways I heard Trump and his team talk about torturing migrants. These aren’t made up. These aren’t jokes. These are cruel ways the President of the United States and his aides discussed treating real human beings.

You can believe we have a broken immigration system and still be horrified that this is the character of the people leading the free world. It brings me no satisfaction to recount these stories, some of which are graphic. But I’m going to keep doing it so people understand how the President’s unique cruelty is a danger to our country.

This is not who we are. And we should be loud in letting the rest of the world know.

Two asks: (1) forward this to someone who needs to hear it; (2) subscribe to TREASON with Miles Taylor (below) to help shine a light on threats to free speech in America.

