LISTEN: Former Trump intel chief -- “Our systems are breaking.”

How the President’s revenge campaign may be reaching a point of no return.
Miles Taylor's avatar
Jonathan Capehart's avatar
Sue Gordon's avatar
Miles Taylor
,
Jonathan Capehart
, and
Sue Gordon
Aug 05, 2025
Today I hosted a special Substack LIVE conversation with two essential voices in our democracy:

Sue Gordon
, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence under Donald Trump, and
Jonathan Capehart
, Pulitzer-winning journalist and MSNBC host.

One spent her career in the shadows protecting America’s secrets — and the other in the spotlight exposing uncomfortable truths. B…

