LIVE: Attacks on democracy “will intensify,” says Charlie Sykes.

Two words: spooked & inspired. That’s how I’d describe my conversation with Charlie Sykes (MSNBC commentator, former editor-at-large of The Bulwark, and political genius).

We talked about Elon Musk. The world’s richest man is challenging the world’s most powerful. Once again. The silver lining could be that Trump’s attempts to punish Elon backfire in the courts (maybe making it harder for the White House to weaponize federal power). Also, Elon could take a big political toll on the President in the process.

Right now he's at least threatening to fire real political bullets…[Elon] is going to bankroll people who defy Donald Trump. And that does change the formula…

We talked about presidential revenge. Trump is going hard after individual dissenters (including people like me) to instill fear. It’s working. He’s scaring off any internal opposition, at least for now.

Fear is the point. You do not have to go after everyone. It's like how many birds do you need to shoot on the wire to get them to all go? You only need one.

And we talked about what’s coming next. Charlie warned that Donald Trump has done in six months what some would-be autocrats have taken years to do. Unfortunately, relief is not around the corner.

We have not hit bottom yet. We are in a constitutional crisis. It will intensify..

So is there hope for a genuine political resistance?

So if I have any hope, it's not going to be in the elites. It's not going to be in the leaders in Congress. It's going to be in the American people who finally go, ‘You know what? This doesn't feel like the America that I believe in.’ And so I think that we need to start … talking about freedom. This is an assault on freedom. And if there's any value that Americans…hold dearly, it is that. And I think that we need to take back all of those things from MAGA. MAGA does not get to take the flag from us. MAGA does not get to take the concept of freedom from us. MAGA does not get to take [away] the idea that we are defending the Constitution or that we love America. They can't take that from us.

Right you are, Charlie Sykes.

P.S. Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

.