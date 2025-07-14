TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

June 2025

LIVE: "Be very, very careful," warns Barbara Starr
The Trump Administration might jail journalists using national security powers -- and go further.
  
Miles Taylor
 and 
Barbara Starr
3
33:33
NEWS: U-Va. President forced out under DOJ pressure
Beware the thought police. They now have badges and guns.
  
Miles Taylor
4
NOTE: They're using their fists to keep us quiet
But even in the scorching heat, the people came.
  
Miles Taylor
20
NEWS: WH slams intel on Iran -- and creates a chilling effect
The Oval Office is becoming an echo chamber. That’s how foreign policy disasters begin.
  
Miles Taylor
1
Anonymous critic charged with treason, executed
Is America headed the same direction as Saudi Arabia?
  
Miles Taylor
4
Urgent threat to the U.S. homeland from Iran?
A recording from Miles Taylor and Tara Palmeri's live video
  
Miles Taylor
 and 
Tara Palmeri
34:04
Political violence is here.
There's one way to stop America's descent into violence. And it requires an uncomfortable admission.
  
Miles Taylor
 and 
Steve Schmidt
5
14:13
Trump's military deployments won't stop in LA.
I joined Ryan Lizza to talk about my case, where the White House's "revenge agenda" is headed, and how quickly the deployment of troops could spiral…
  
Miles Taylor
 and 
Ryan Lizza
1
1:11:03
The White House plans to cut disaster aid to Americans
Trump announced he's winding down FEMA -- and will personally decide whether you get help in a crisis.
  
Miles Taylor
2
