Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
NOTE: The type of person who could save America
The next defense of free speech must come from within.
13 hrs ago
•
Miles Taylor
65
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
NOTE: The type of person who could save America
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
I've lost *my* voice -- but won't go silent.
Sitting down with Katie Couric this Friday.
Jul 9
•
Miles Taylor
118
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
I've lost *my* voice -- but won't go silent.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
LIVE: Attacks on democracy “will intensify,” says Charlie Sykes.
But the fight is far from over.
Jul 1
•
Miles Taylor
and
Charlie Sykes
544
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
LIVE: Attacks on democracy “will intensify,” says Charlie Sykes.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
35:12
June 2025
LIVE: "Be very, very careful," warns Barbara Starr
The Trump Administration might jail journalists using national security powers -- and go further.
Jun 30
•
Miles Taylor
and
Barbara Starr
337
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
LIVE: "Be very, very careful," warns Barbara Starr
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
33:33
NEWS: U-Va. President forced out under DOJ pressure
Beware the thought police. They now have badges and guns.
Jun 27
•
Miles Taylor
173
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
NEWS: U-Va. President forced out under DOJ pressure
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
NOTE: They're using their fists to keep us quiet
But even in the scorching heat, the people came.
Jun 26
•
Miles Taylor
1,183
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
NOTE: They're using their fists to keep us quiet
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
NEWS: WH slams intel on Iran -- and creates a chilling effect
The Oval Office is becoming an echo chamber. That’s how foreign policy disasters begin.
Jun 25
•
Miles Taylor
222
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
NEWS: WH slams intel on Iran -- and creates a chilling effect
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Anonymous critic charged with treason, executed
Is America headed the same direction as Saudi Arabia?
Jun 23
•
Miles Taylor
460
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
Anonymous critic charged with treason, executed
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Urgent threat to the U.S. homeland from Iran?
A recording from Miles Taylor and Tara Palmeri's live video
Jun 19
•
Miles Taylor
and
Tara Palmeri
211
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
Urgent threat to the U.S. homeland from Iran?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
34:04
Political violence is here.
There's one way to stop America's descent into violence. And it requires an uncomfortable admission.
Jun 16
•
Miles Taylor
and
Steve Schmidt
496
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
Political violence is here.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
14:13
Trump's military deployments won't stop in LA.
I joined Ryan Lizza to talk about my case, where the White House's "revenge agenda" is headed, and how quickly the deployment of troops could spiral…
Jun 13
•
Miles Taylor
and
Ryan Lizza
198
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
Trump's military deployments won't stop in LA.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
1:11:03
The White House plans to cut disaster aid to Americans
Trump announced he's winding down FEMA -- and will personally decide whether you get help in a crisis.
Jun 12
•
Miles Taylor
145
Share this post
TREASON with Miles Taylor
The White House plans to cut disaster aid to Americans
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
© 2025 Miles Taylor
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts