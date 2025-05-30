TREASON is a newsletter about the threats facing America — from the outside and from within .

Written by Miles Taylor, the newsletter provides raw dispatches from inside the fight to protect democracy’s guardrails. Miles previously served in the first Trump Administration and blew the whistle on presidential misconduct. TREASON provides ongoing updates on his case to block one of the Administration’s “revenge” orders, efforts to defend free speech, and over-the-horizon warnings about what’s to come. Autocrats think dissent is “treason.” But here, truth & reason cannot be silenced.

About the Author

Miles Taylor is a national security expert, New York Times best-selling author, and former government official. He went into government after 9/11 and later served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he helped oversee the government’s third-largest department, managing a $60 billion budget and a quarter-million employees. He also served in the George W. Bush White House, at the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill.

In 2018, Miles authored the anonymous New York Times essay from inside the Trump Administration warning of presidential misconduct — and subsequently revealed himself to be the author. He has written two national best-sellers about threats to democracy, A Warning and Blowback. Miles a former CNN contributor, the host of the iHeartRadio podcast The Whistleblowers, and a contributor to Americast by BBC News.

In the private sector, he has advised leading U.S. tech startups working in AI, robotics, defense, and space systems. He has also co-founded a tech-centric high school, Washington Leadership Academy (recognized as one of 10 “Super Schools” in America), and the primary tech accelerator in the nation’s capital. Miles was previously Head of Advanced Technology and Security Strategy at Google.

A Marshall Scholar and Truman Scholar, Miles earned an MPhil in International Relations from Oxford and a BA from Indiana University. He has written for The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, The Economist, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and more.

