Taylor Swift fans have been melting down for weeks over clues she dropped about her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is out this Thursday at midnight. As always, the Swiftie universe has been dissecting every syllable and symbol from her appearances for hints about hidden meanings.

But almost no one caught what may be the album’s most powerful signal yet: That the world’s biggest pop star might be preparing to trash the 47th president of the United States. And this week, we’ll find out.

Let me explain.

First, a quick primer. Swift has long been obsessed with “numerology.” She’s talked openly about it for years, particularly her belief that certain numbers carry emotional or spiritual power. Her favorite is 13, but fans have uncovered intricate numerical clues in everything from her lyrics to her release dates to how many steps she takes in a music video.

So when Taylor Swift appears on a 2-hour podcast to announce her next album — and peppers the interview with bizarre, oddly specific numbers — it’s worth paying attention. As it turns out, a few of those numbers may have been political, which until now seemingly no one has noticed. The podcast was hosted by her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason. After a dramatic introduction, Swift gushed:

“Thank you. Thank you for screaming for like 47 seconds.”

Forty-seven. That was the first number she dropped, and it’s not insignificant. Trump is the 47th president of the United States. Referencing “47” ahead of her album launch was an initial flag. With Swift, numbers are never random.

Then came the second. When asked how many countries she visited on her Eras Tour, Swift joked:

“Um, 47,000 countries, Jason.”

Forty-seven. Again. And this time, she repeated it in a sarcastic, slowed-down tone, as if to draw attention to it. It was clearly a callback…to something.

Now here’s where things might take a twist. Later in the interview, Swift was reflecting on her family and how her parents have had to get medical devices for their health. She said:

“This was just like the summer of my parental upgrades, which is upgrading the parents, making sure that they live to be at least 186 years old.”

Weirdly specific. Why 186? Once again, Swift seem to dwell on the numbers, especially the last two, which she sort of stuttered as if to emphasize them.

Eighty-six. Anyone who’s ever worked in a restaurant knows the phrase “86.” It means to throw something out. To cancel it. To kick it off the premises. As in: “86 that guy, he’s had too much to drink.”

Combined with the earlier 47s, it raises an eyebrow: 86 / 47. It just so happens that “8647” became a viral protest code used by Trump critics to signal opposition to his presidency. It started as a meme, but it gained enough steam that the Trump administration has tried to criminalize it.

When James Comey, the former FBI Director, posted a photo on Instagram during a beach walk with seashells arranged into “8647,” the Secret Service launched an investigation and hauled him in for an interview. The White House claimed it was a threat of violence against the president, which of course Comey vigorously denied. Axios even ran a story to clarify the code’s real meaning:

8647 was meant to be a silent protest to signal opposition to Trump, online publication Distractify reported in March. The numbers also circulated in posts on TikTok. “It’s not a call for impeachment necessarily, or even an endorsement of some other candidate,” per Distractify. “It’s just a signal of opposition.”

Certainly anyone using that protest code to glorify violence deserves loud disapprobation. But they also clearly have never worked in a restaurant and are a fool for mis-using the terminology. Besides, even if a protest slogan is in poor taste — like the childish “Let’s Go Brandon” chants during Biden’s presidency — it’s protected speech. Clear as day.

So was Swift referencing 8647 with her numerical Easter eggs? No one can say for sure. But it wouldn’t be the first time she waded into political waters or clashed with Trump directly.

For years, Trump has been seemingly obsessed with Swift. During his presidency and post-presidency, he repeatedly tried to cozy up to her, even after she endorsed Democrats in 2020. When she didn’t respond favorably, he turned on her and in a very Trumpian way.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT’?”

Donald Trump posted this last year on Truth Social. In fact, he’s posted about her many times. And then came the Super Bowl moment.

At this year’s championship game, a recently re-inaugurated Donald Trump walked onto the field and was cheered by the crowd. Later when Taylor Swift was shown on the big screen, people in the crowed booed. Swift was visibly stunned. You could see it in her face. It was almost a slow-motion recognition of how the country had changed since Trump’s return. Not wasting the opportunity, Trump gloated on social media.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Notably, Swift has not done a whole lot in public since that moment. Which brings us to her new album. Fans have speculated that The Life of a Showgirl might include everything from a double album to a Super Bowl announcement, based on the Easter eggs hidden in the singer’s interviews and comments.

But one track stands out more than any theory: Track #10 is titled “CANCELLED!” — in all caps. A protest anthem? A Trump diss track? A defining career moment? We’re all about to find out.

Let me be clear: If Taylor Swift is making a subtle statement with numbers like 86 and 47, it’s well within her rights to do so. And it’s a big “if.” Numerology is a tool of super-fans and conspiracy theorists alike. But If Swift was making a nod to Trump, she’s surely not calling for violence, she’s not breaking the law, and she might be dropping hints that we’re going to hear a bigger political statement from her soon.

More importantly, it would mark another flashpoint in the cultural resistance to Trump’s increasingly authoritarian behavior. A growing chorus of Americans, from public servants to major celebrities, have warned that Trump’s return to power is eroding democracy.

Would it matter if Swift joined them? In my opinion, yes. Sure, there are legions of Trump critics out there, myself included. But as we saw from the defiance of Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, sometimes a joke can be more powerful than a speech. And in this case, so can a song.

When the biggest musician in the world sings, millions upon millions will listen. And when someone with her cultural clout chooses to stand on the side of democracy, it sends a message that’s louder than any chant at a rally.

We’ll see if that’s the case at midnight on Thursday when the album is released. All I can tell you is that this author will be skipping straight to song #10 to find out.

P.S. WHAT’S HAPPENING ON TREASON

Here’s what’s coming up: