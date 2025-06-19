Urgent threat to the U.S. homeland from Iran?

Bottom Line Up Front:

WHAT HAPPENED

Over the past several days, the United States has deepened its involvement in a widening confrontation with Iran and its proxies. Chatter from threat actors has increased. And I’m told senior security officials are bracing for the possibility of an Iranian-directed attack, either abroad or here at home.

In my view, this isn’t a remote possibility. It’s a very real one.

But instead of doubling down on counterintelligence and nation-state deterrence, the Administration has been working feverishly to channel all money, manpower, and focus that it can to the border — and politically-driven immigration enforcement.

WHAT IT MEANS

Given escalating involvement in the conflict, Iran now poses a real and present danger to the U.S. homeland. The nation has shown a willingness to target our officials with assassination, to plot attacks inside our borders, to sponsor cyberattacks, and use to proxy networks to harass, surveil, and threaten Americans.

We’ve seen this movie before: a false sense of control, followed by a devastating oversight.

By massively redirecting resources across the Department of Homeland Security and the military to immigration, the White House is not better securing the homeland. It’s leaving us exposed.

WHAT’S NEXT

If we keep prioritizing politics over preparedness, it won’t be long before we miss something we should have seen coming. My worry is that Iran will attempt to carry out an “asymmetric” attack against us at some point, one that we should have been able to prevent.

Iran and other adversaries are watching closely. And they exploit distraction. The more we chase domestic optics, the more we open space for foreign escalation.

America’s adversaries don’t care about our headlines.

They care about our vulnerabilities.

And right now, we’re making ourselves vulnerable.

