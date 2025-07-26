LISTEN: Terry Moran & Miles Taylor break down a week from hell -- and offer some hope

A lot happened this past week on the national stage.

I sat down with the incomparable

— longtime ABC News correspondent, foreign bureau chief, and one of the most seasoned political observers in the country — to unpack what may go down as one of the more disturbing stretches of the Trump 2.0 presidency so far.

From the reignited Epstein scandal to the DOJ’s “strike force” against Obama-era officials, to the president’s chilling public accusations of treason against his predecessor, the headlines were unrelenting (and increasingly unhinged, I might add).

Terry and I took stock of what it all means: for the future of American institutions, for the health of our democracy, and for the people caught in the crosshairs of the president’s revenge campaign. Give the episode a watch/listen this weekend. This is the kind of discussion we need to be having right now.

