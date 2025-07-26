TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

LISTEN: Terry Moran & Miles Taylor break down a week from hell -- and offer some hope

Thank you to everyone who continues to support the TREASON newsletter.
Miles Taylor's avatar
Terry Moran's avatar
Miles Taylor
and
Terry Moran
Jul 26, 2025
Transcript

A lot happened this past week on the national stage.

I sat down with the incomparable

Terry Moran
— longtime ABC News correspondent, foreign bureau chief, and one of the most seasoned political observers in the country — to unpack what may go down as one of the more disturbing stretches of the Trump 2.0 presidency so far.

From the reignited Epstein scandal to the DOJ’s “strike force” against Obama-era officials, to the president’s chilling public accusations of treason against his predecessor, the headlines were unrelenting (and increasingly unhinged, I might add).

Terry and I took stock of what it all means: for the future of American institutions, for the health of our democracy, and for the people caught in the crosshairs of the president’s revenge campaign. Give the episode a watch/listen this weekend. This is the kind of discussion we need to be having right now.

P.S. Thank you

Caro Henry
,
Dr. Mary M. Marshall
,
Noble Blend
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Micheal Scott
, and many others for tuning into our conversation and for those of you who make this newsletter possible at a REALLY important moment.

TREASON with Miles Taylor is focused on threats to free speech in America. Become a paid subscriber today to help shine a light and to support the legal defense fund for whistleblowers.

