LIVE: "Be very, very careful," warns Barbara Starr

That was a chilling conversation.

I just sat down with Barbara Starr (former CNN Pentagon correspondent, Emmy-winning journalist, and national security expert) to talk about what’s happening in America. You can watch, above.

Specifically, we discussed “Trump’s Wars.”

Against Iran. Barbara said it appeared the strikes didn’t do nearly as much damage as Trump said — and suggested that the situation could become more volatile if the White House tries to strike again.

“The President is reacting rather than stating the policy [for] the road ahead.”

Against the free press. I asked Barbara if she thought the White House would try to jail journalists for refusing to give up their sources, as he’s been threatening. Her answer?

“I think it’s entirely possible. I really do…if you’re a journalist today, you have to assume that the current administration wants to make an example of you.”

And against the political opposition — right here at home. We spoke about the Administration’s use of the military domestically, with Barbara predicting that we could see mass resignations from Pentagon leadership if Trump puts more troops on U.S. city streets.

“That would be the ultimate crisis. It would be massively destabilizing for the U.S. military, destabilizing for the country.”

She closed with a warning to America’s journalists: “Be very, very careful.” Why? Because the Administration is cracking down on free speech. That’s a lesson that, unfortunately, should be headed by all Americans. With a White House hellbent on abusing the government’s national security powers, you never know who might be listening.

A chilling conversation, indeed.

