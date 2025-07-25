Subscribers only: Miles Taylor + former Trump intel chief Sue Gordon on the explosive news of the week

Don’t miss this one.
I had the privilege of chatting with Sue Gordon — the former Deputy Director of National Intelligence in the first Trump administration — and one of the most respected voices in the American intelligence community.
She has decades of experience serving under both Republican and Democratic administrations … she refused to back down i…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to TREASON with Miles Taylor to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.