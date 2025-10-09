WATCH: Congressman Robert Garcia on Trump, Epstein, and the federal invasion of U.S. states

I sat down today with Congressman Robert Garcia (CA-42), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, to compare notes on two explosive stories shaking Washington: the stalled release of the Epstein files and Trump’s illegal use of the U.S. military on American soil.

Garcia doesn’t mince words. He accuses the Trump administration of a “massive White House cover-up” surrounding the Epstein records and reminds us that Attorney General Pam Bondi has personally told Trump that he’s “in the files.” He also reveals who Democrats plan to subpoena if they regain control of the House.

We also discuss the president’s deployment of Marines into Los Angeles and attempts to send National Guard troops from California into Oregon — actions Garcia calls “completely illegal” and part of Trump’s effort to build a nationalized militarized police force ahead of 2026.

Finally, Garcia talks about Trump’s censorship war (from threats against journalists to DOJ intimidation of critics, including himself) and why Americans can’t afford to be silent now.

Watch the full conversation above.



