Star Aasved
1h

Each day, across my socials, I work to counter some of the lies and hate I see. Normally I would say "Sadly, many won't see the truth." Now, I find myself saying "Disgustingly, so many are blind to the truth," and often in much stronger terms.

The bomber video is repulsive. There are no other words for it.

In the president's oath of office, it is sworn/affirmed that the person taking the office will "to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." Clearly, Trump's affirmation meant nothing - we have seen that evolving over the past nine months.

It has gone beyond that, though. The president is supposed to serve all the people of this nation, no matter their political persuasion, no matter their race, religion, gender choice. Yet, he "hates" Democrats, and his hatred of people who are not white and Christian is clear.

His work to dismantle the First Amendment is beyond obvious. Some friends didn't march on Saturday because they are afraid of backlash at their place of business, hence giving up their right to the First Amendment due to fear - just what Trump wants.

If there is one thing that the No Kings rallies made clear, somewhere between 5.5 million and 8 million American patriots have had more than enough. My hope is this will continue to grow, and to be reflected at the ballot box. No matter how much gerrymandering is done, we must hope that millions of Republicans come to their senses and that Independents will lean Democrat.

I'll turn this into a Substack post later today. I don't post more than notes a lot because I don't feel there is much to add to the conversations beyond commenting but I hope it will get opened and read.

I thank you, Miles, for this post, and the push.

I am a proud patriot and stand for the country

Linda Brown
Linda Brown
2h

Other crew members in that bomber are shitting their pants at the incompetence of the pilot.

