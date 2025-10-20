Donald Trump made his views on the First Amendment clearer than ever this past week in the most vulgar side-by-side I think I’ve ever seen in American politics.

Within days of the New York Times revealing a White House plan to offer U.S. refugee protection to Europeans who are vocal anti-immigrant protesters, Trump posted an AI-generated video of himself piloting a fighter jet and dropping human excrement on peaceful American protesters at NO KINGS rallies.

In plain English, he embraced free speech for neo-Nazis who agree with him but feces for Americans who oppose him.

If you missed the Times story, the takeaway is that Trump’s team is finalizing a plan that would slash refugee admissions to their lowest level in modern history by kicking hundreds of thousands of people from black and brown countries off the list, while giving preference to white Europeans and English speakers, including, “those targeted for peaceful expression of views online such as opposition to mass migration.”

In effect, this would shut the door on desperate families fleeing war, while opening it to European extremists who made their names chanting anti-immigrant slurs and Nazi-era slogans in recent years. This is the most dramatic politicization of the refugee program I’ve ever seen, and it’s the type of thing that we told the White House in the first administration was wholly inappropriate and inconsistent with the law.

Meanwhile, I could write volumes on how vile Trump’s video of a poop attack on protesters was. Surely it belongs in the pantheon of most disgusting messages issued by a world leader about his or her own people. Ever. But even that isn’t the most shocking piece of it all. The big picture is what’s really disturbing.

Trump’s imaginary, fighter-jet feces attack is the clearest distillation of his view of free speech. If you disagree with him, he’ll dump on your right to do so — investigating you, prosecuting you, adding you to the terrorist watchlist, spying on you, denying you entry into America, firing you, blacklisting you, suing you, or revoking your broadcast license. But if you agree with him? If you share in his vulgar views meant to villainize opponents, then he’ll give you safe haven in the United States of America forever. A benevolent dictator, indeed.

Think of this as the double helix of his authoritarian DNA. He has a set of rules for those who praise him and another set for those who must be purged. And he’s reshaping U.S. policy to make sure that those actions are systematized and repeatable.

Every autocrat redefines free speech in these sort of us-versus-them terms. Ali Velshi made this point on MSNBC yesterday, noting that early Americans were called “traitors” for speaking out against the King (video below). Soon after, autocrats give special privilege to those aligned with their views — just like Trump’s proposed refugee “revenge” policy, which would turn the Statue of Liberty on its head by trading the saying, “Give me your tired, your poor” for something like, “Give me your racists and your reactionaries, your aggrieved little Stalins, yearning to dominate.”

The tragedy of this moment is that millions of Americans still don’t see the pattern.

The question is no longer whether Donald Trump believes in free speech. He does not. It’s whose speech he believes in. He’ll valiantly protect anyone who agrees with him and violently punish those who don’t. Just remember, a leader who gleefully drops bombs on his own people — even AI-generated ones — will not hesitate to drop the real thing on them. That day may be closer than you think.

