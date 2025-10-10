TREASON with Miles Taylor

Liz Lewis
I'm praying for you and your family! Thank you for your courage!

Susan Cooper
WaPo: María Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader, Wins Nobel Peace Prize

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded its 2025 Peace Prize to María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader who has become a symbol of democratic resistance against an increasingly authoritarian regime, even as she has been forced into hiding and barred from holding public office.”

Further down in the article, WaPo quotes the Nobel citation, which sounds uncannily descriptive of the United States currently:

“’Democracy is a precondition for lasting peace. However, we live in a world where democracy is in retreat, where more and more authoritarian regimes are challenging norms and resorting to violence,’ the Nobel citation stated. ‘The Venezuelan regime’s rigid hold on power and its repression of the population are not unique in the world. We see the same trends globally: rule of law abused by those in control, free media silenced, critics imprisoned, and societies pushed towards authoritarian rule and militarization.’”

