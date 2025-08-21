TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Lowry's avatar
William Lowry
4h

Obviously, the intent to tighten control on the press has to be a violation of the 1st amendment, as well as protecting their sources, but perhaps you could more clearly articulate the present safeguards or perhaps even point to how we, as citizens can support that effort.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EnjoyLife2Day's avatar
EnjoyLife2Day
4h

I've been waiting for this. I keep having visions of Trump's masked storm troopers dragging a journalist off camera during a live broadcast. This is where it's going. What's amazing is how quickly it's happening and STILL Republicans quiver in their closets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture