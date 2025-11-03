TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stewart Gooderman O.D.'s avatar
Stewart Gooderman O.D.
14h

If Seth Meyers is so bad and inept as a comedian, why is he even watching him, or even paying attention to him? Better he should spend his time actually doing his job, as inept he is at doing it when he takes the time to do it rather that hosting parties and building a ballroom that NOBODY wants or needs but him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Marc Panaye's avatar
Marc Panaye
14h

Guess I'm a hardcore criminal.

I've been laughing with the elected convicted felon and spreading the word on how ridiculous he is since way back before 2016.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture