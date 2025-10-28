TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
13hEdited

“It was a throwaway line for the cameras but an obvious signal to his friends and supporters. The president was nodding to his state-sanctioned media takeover.”

Another depressing day, although we all saw this coming a mile away. It started a year and a half before the election. And Trump isn’t scared about the midterms because he has no intention to lose.

Furthermore, social media has been weaponized and it’s about to get worse once the TikTok merger is complete. Not to mention, extreme gerrymandering will be approved by SCOTUS.

Additionally, Trump, DOJ, FBI and DHS have dismantled all of their anti-corruption and election integrity units, replacing them with people who were involved in the J6th insurrection and fake elector schemes.

So what could possibly go wrong? It’s a rhetorical question, no need to answer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
pmpmpm's avatar
pmpmpm
13h

In Venezuela/Caribbean ocean Trump is testing using the military for extreme use without congress interfering as his next use will be on Americans. You can see this in his recent speeches to military audiences where he talks about the enemy from within and a need to save this country. He now trys to condition military the media is corrupt and only believe me. Complete BS meant to indoctrinate the military to do the unthinkable against its citizenry at his beckon call.

Look at the terror and violence now used to round up border crossers working for americans by ice and ice has a $150Billion budget.

WAKE UP AMERICA- Shut the government and economy down now with a national strike until trump and trash are gone. The longer the delay the worse the pain.

Miles is correct. We are past the 10 alarm fire... Time for meaningful action not pontification.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture