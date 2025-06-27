TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia King's avatar
Marcia King
Jun 27

While not exactly the same, the Florida Education Board of Governors nixed the University of Florida’s choice for President, Santa Ono, because they decreed Ono was too DEI.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy Folley's avatar
Kathy Folley
Jun 28

This sham of a government is already crossing some of the lines that you’ve described. Is it all about money and university boards caving or they lose federal funds? Sick and wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture