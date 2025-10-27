TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

Molly Polly
6h

Despicable. He claims to wants to save lives by blowing up boats of suspected drug dealers. He has no regard for life other than his own and people who kiss his ass.

Time for blue states to withhold their federal taxes. Blues states carry the load.

1 reply
Stephen ONeill
5h

Once more I repeat: Blue states should keep the federal tax receipts to fund the programs that Trump is denying to them...including disaster relief. Those funds going to Red states are coming from Blue states. Once, I was OK with that. No longer.

1 reply
21 more comments...

