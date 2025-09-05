TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

LISTEN: Sen. Tester warns America

PLUS Maritsa drops a bomb about Trump's Pentagon politics
Miles Taylor
Grounded Podcast
Jon Tester
Miles Taylor
,
Grounded Podcast
, and
Jon Tester
Sep 05, 2025
7
23
Transcript

Grateful to sit down with my friends —

Grounded Podcast
hosts Martisa Georgiou and former Senator Jon Tester — on the TREASON Substack today.

Make this conversation your “weekend listen.”

We covered two major hypocrisies, including the Trump administration’s (illegal) re-naming of the Department of Defense into the “Department of War,” as well as the White House’s creation of its own “deep state.”

Don’t miss it.

Finally, you have until Monday to get 25% off a full-year subscription to TREASON, or to gift one to a friend. Proceeds are what keeps us running — and also help support whistleblowers fighting back against presidential revenge.

(P.S. Thank you

Dr. Lisa
,
MB Matthews, she/her
,
Julie
,
Melissa Hockman
,
Donna Sinn
, and many others for tuning in.)

