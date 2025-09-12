TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
5hEdited

A preening asshole determined to be the bride at every funeral, the corpse at every wedding, the baby at every exorcism, rushes to upstage not just local law enforcement, but his own FBI director. Meanwhile, the search warrants haven’t even been executed properly.

Cabal of swaggering, preening, self-fluffing incompetents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peggy Jones's avatar
Peggy Jones
4h

The most frightening aspect of this event for me is the further eroding of my first amendment right of freedom of speech (and possibly thought). Anyone of us to dares to express other than deep grief at Kirk's murder, anyone of us who dares say we need fewer guns, anyone of us who decries far-right or far-left hate rhetoric is suspect. If we are foreign born we may be deported. Who does this? Who allows this? Is this the America my father fought for in WW2? My generation fought for in Vietnam? Others have fought for in Korea? Still others in Afghanistan and Iraq?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture