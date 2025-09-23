TREASON with Miles Taylor

It's Come To This
9hEdited

They have always been exactly what they accuse everyone else of -- fascists, scam artists, gaslighters, traitors, criminals, crazies and incompetent, corrupt, unqualified scumbags. I cannot understand why that isn't obvious to every one over the age of 5.

Be strong, Miles.

Star Aasved
7h

I confess to being a weak student of history but, even from my perspective, the similarities of tis regime to that of Nazi German are frightening.

Trump "rules" via threats. He believes if you threaten a person or entity enough, it will silence them.

Those threats are losing their impact. People are standing up, realizing their rights to speak out are essential to the preservation of our country.

