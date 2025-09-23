I joined my friend Laura Coates on CNN last night to talk about Trump’s weaponization of justice.

(If you can guess where I was “live” from, you’ll know why I looked exhausted.)

While speaking with Laura, I mentioned a quote that’s been making the rounds the past few days. It’s from a senior White House official. And it’s very, very timely. Here it is:

“If the idea of free speech enrages you — the cornerstone of democratic self-government — then I regret to inform you that you are a fascist.”

The words aren’t from a liberal firebrand or a conservative apostate. They’re from Stephen Miller, Trump’s current homeland security advisor.

He said it three years ago.

Miller’s quote deserves attention because… well, it perfectly describes Trump today.

In the past week or so, the president has threatened to pull licenses from noncompliant news networks who don’t obey his administration’s edicts; gloated as his FCC chair temporarily forced comedian Jimmy Kimmel off the air; threatened reporters with investigation for merely asking questions he didn’t like, ironically, including about his crackdown on free speech; launched a new initiative to criminalize “hate speech” and to designate left-wing groups as “major terrorist organizations”; and ordered his Attorney General to accelerate the prosecution of his critics, evidence be damned.

“I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them!”

That’s what he declared to the world this week — at a memorial service, of all places.

But what does Donald Trump hate most about his opponents? Their ability to criticize him. He can’t stand it. He gets unglued whenever one of his critics gets airtime — and when Americans share, re-post, or broadcast those critiques. Hence the name of this Substack newsletter, TREASON. The sitting president of the United States views criticism as treasonous behavior. Actually.

But as always, Trump himself put it best. In the Oval Office the other day, surrounded by reporters, he raged about the negative coverage of his presidency, telling journalists that the unflattering reporting of his second term was “illegal.”

“When 97 percent of the stories are bad about a person, it’s no longer free speech,” he fumed, sitting behind the famous Resolute Desk.

There you have it. Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear he’s enraged by the idea of free speech. And by Stephen Miller’s standard, that makes him a fascist.

(P.S. If you guessed that this CNN appearance was filmed at DCA baggage claim, you win. Got in late and had no other option but to drop truth-bombs next to the luggage carousel. Thank you for your patience, Laura Coates.)

