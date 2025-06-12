The White House plans to cut disaster aid to Americans
Trump announced he's winding down FEMA -- and will personally decide whether you get help in a crisis.
Bottom Line Up Front:
At a White House briefing, Trump said he plans to “phase out” FEMA after hurricane season and take control of disaster aid decisions — confirming one of the major warnings I made about his second term: that disaster relief would become a political weapon.
