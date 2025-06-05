There’s an old saying: “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” I never thought I’d apply it to Elon Musk. But here we are.

Over the past 48 hours, Donald Trump and Elon Musk — two of the most powerful, erratic figures in modern politics and tech — have gone to war in public. Trump has trashed Musk as “ungrateful,” “disloyal,” and “a joke.” Musk, in turn, h…