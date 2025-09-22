TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christie's avatar
Christie
6h

Miles, I am so grateful that you spoke up, spoke the truth and will not be silenced! I am following in your footsteps and will not be silenced…I will not watch this man and his spineless minions destroy the country that my family fought to free from a King 250 years ago become a dictatorship! We all should follow your example and stand up for the truth, for our democracy, our Constitution, our country! Submission only leads to further oppression…he will come for us all, for one reason or another unless we stop him!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Miles Taylor
Mary B De Hertogh's avatar
Mary B De Hertogh
6h

Miles, I am with YOU! There is strength in numbers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture