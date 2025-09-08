TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lexie Reid's avatar
Lexie Reid
24m

Instead of us fighting each other within our own country we need to turn all of that energy towards fighting against his administration and getting them the hell out of Washington DC. Why are we allowing ourselves to be manipulated this way. I don’t know what this will take. Do we just in masses infiltrate that capital building and the White House and start handcuffing people. It sounds barbaric, but kind of where we’re at now right?

We’re all talking about it. We’re all watching it happen if we keep watching it’s gonna be too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
6mEdited

“People must stop pretending that Trump won’t go this far or that he’s joking, as his allies want us to believe. He’s not. His plans are being operationalized. And we cannot prepare for it by refusing the uncomfortable truth. If Donald Trump invokes the Insurrection Act in the coming weeks or months, remember this: he told us exactly what he would do. He bragged about it. He fantasized about it. His aides warned us about it. The real question will be, did we listen?”

Well said Miles, he’s been manufacturing his Reichstag moment for years. Looking for any excuse to deploy troops on US soil. He’s taking Nixon’s words, “when the president doesn’t, it’s not a crime,” to new heights.

And with his recent unconstitutional “immunity” clause spearheaded by the fascist court, there are no guardrails left. Our Congress has turned out to be a run by a bunch of useless invertebrates, or complicit idiots.

Moreover, his strategy is simple: divide and conquer. Notice how even Vance is claiming that democrats are a greater threat to this nation than Russia; which isn’t surprising since this administration has gutted all of our intelligence agencies and removed our best and brightest China and Russian experts. Even the State Department hasn’t been spared; firing over 1,500 diplomats.

In addition, it appears he’s gearing up to invade other nations in the region using narco terrorism (drug trafficking) to invade Venezuela and apply pressure on Canada and Mexico. Another distraction which is giving the MSM whiplash, not that they don’t deserve it; they’re either complicit or plain greedy; feel free to pick your poison.

Moreover, this could be part of the “three spheres of influence” campaign by the leading authoritarian dictators: Putin, Trump and Xi, in order to split the world in three: East, West, and the Americas; all under complete authoritarian rule (theoretical).

Bottom line, no matter how you slice, it all spells DOOM; and unless we miraculously win the midterms, I’m not sure anything can derail this slow motion coup, happening in real-time! IMHO…:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture