TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Molly Polly's avatar
Molly Polly
8h

They sure let the fox in the henhouse with this one. Someone who used to work financial crime investigations. I’m concerned about the safeguards that were in place about information sharing between government agencies. There were strict rules in place for sharing information such as who owns a Social Security number. You need to follow proper legal process. I’m sure they’ve gained access to all the FINCEN data, which is really, really scary too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jody Gorran's avatar
Jody Gorran
8h

It's a continuation of "death by a thousand cuts". Here is a way Democratic Governors can push back HARD!

https://open.substack.com/pub/jodygorran/p/the-democrat-offensive-move-blue?r=68rn&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture