TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Upshaw's avatar
Barbara Upshaw
9h

This is beyond alarming! Yes, brave and determined we must be. Thanks for posting, Miles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kat Lo's avatar
Kat Lo
6h

Only correction is that the Supreme Court is already at his bidding. They are using those emergency pensions to give him what he wants. He’s lost 0 of them and they don’t have to give us an explanation!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture