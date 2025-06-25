Bottom Line Up Front:

New intelligence reportedly contradicts Trump’s claims about the Iran strikes — and the White House’s furious reaction could silence the very analysts we depend on to keep America safe.

WHAT HAPPENED

Over the weekend, U.S. warplanes dropped dozens of bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump called it “one of the most successful military strikes in history” and claimed Iran’s nuclear program had been “completely demolished.” But a leaked defense assessment reportedly said otherwise.

That early assessment by the Pentagon — reported by CNN and confirmed by other outlets — drew a blistering response from the White House.

Trump’s press secretary called the report a “lie” from a “low-level loser” in the intelligence community and accused CNN of undermining the president. Trump went further, rage-posting in all caps that the story was “FAKE NEWS” and that the targets were “COMPLETELY DESTROYED!”

In other words: the intelligence didn’t match the political narrative. So it got steamrolled.

The White House blasted the alleged release of defense assessment as “a clear attempt to demean President Trump.”

WHAT IT MEANS

Politicizing intelligence is remarkably risky for the White House to do.

When I was Chief of Staff at DHS, I saw firsthand how White House meddling distorted security analysis. For instance, Trump officials tried to inflate the terrorist threat at the border, overstating the number of terror suspects apprehended, even after we (repeatedly) corrected them. They wanted headlines, not honest assessments. The result is that policymakers began making decisions with the wrong information, and intelligence professionals got the message: Say what the boss wants, or stay quiet.

That’s the real risk here: a chilling effect inside the intelligence community.

Already, the Administration has shown it will not tolerate dissent from the spy world. After agencies contradicted Trump’s claims about Venezuelan gangs fueling an “invasion,” the head of the intelligence community reportedly fired the officials in charge of the assessments.

The intimidation has a dangerous domino effect. First, analysts begin to self-censor for fear of retribution. Second, when they do make honest assessments, political appointees try to dilute those assessments to be politically “safe” and/or reassign and fire the truth-tellers. Third and finally, the bad news gets buried, and the president only hears what he wants to hear.

WHAT’S NEXT

Authoritarian regimes rot from the inside out in exactly this way.

Historians have written about how the Soviet Union collapsed in part because truth stopped flowing upward. Commanders told generals what they wanted to hear. Generals told the Politburo what was politically convenient. The results? Overconfidence. Miscalculation. Disaster.

We’re watching a similar dynamic take hold in Washington. The intelligence community delivers uncomfortable facts, and the President rejects them forcefully. Then he punishes the messenger. And the Oval Office becomes an echo chamber.

Attacks on intelligence officials won’t just damage those agencies. It will put American lives at risk. If analysts are scared to speak truth to power, power will stop seeing the truth. That’s when bad things happen.

Whether Iran’s nuclear program is operational or not should be a matter of patient analysis, not loyalty to the President. And if we punish truth-tellers, we’ll get what we asked for: silence.

Thanks for reading this post in TREASON with Miles Taylor. Share this with others as a wake-up call about what’s happening in America. Share