TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberlyanne's avatar
Kimberlyanne
22m

I didn't know they had a deal with OAN! I knew he wants state run media which is obvious. Thank you for reporting this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cathy Delia's avatar
Cathy Delia
3m

At least we have independent media that reports the truth and some inside stories. I know a lot of people who watch these right-wing propaganda networks. They make me want to puke. I hope public broadcasting receives some kind of non-partisan backing. We can't lose the alert systems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture