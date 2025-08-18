TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary B De Hertogh's avatar
Mary B De Hertogh
8h

Thanks, Miles Tayloe for posting this. I watch this amazing woman every afternoon. Her ability to state facts in reporting the news is why I admire her. Obviously, the mad man in the White House is threatened. He should be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Weston's avatar
John Weston
8h

Oh yeah little donnie playing tough guy, sorry real men don’t pick on women!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture