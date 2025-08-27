TREASON with Miles Taylor

Stephen ONeill
12h

Let's be clear about exactly WHO is behind all this: the framers of Project 2025. A playbook for overthrowing a constitutional government and KEEPING control. Thiel, Vought, Miller, and others are the real forces behind these actions — not Trump. He isn't bright enough to carry this off all by himself. He is going to die soon, but they will remain. We need to start focusing on them and keeping them in the spotlight. The more they are exposed, the better. Vance will not have the "hold" on MAGA that Trump does, but he won't need it if the infrastructure is firmly in place. That's what they are building.

1 reply
Mary B De Hertogh
11h

Your predictions are frightening. Keep warning us about the ways our elections will be rigged. I hope there are enough “Davids” in our society to bring down “Goliath”.

