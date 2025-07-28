TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
3h

Let's look at the real "manipulators" behind these decisions: Thiel, Vought, Miller et al.. They are the real danger that we cannot lose sight of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allen B from MD's avatar
Allen B from MD
3h

Hmmm... I wonder what the "bias monitor" at Fox has been doing with their time?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture