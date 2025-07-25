TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura's avatar
Laura
5h

I guess I need to ask, why are they at all compliant? Why allow themselves to be isolated and groomed? Why not band together and refuse to be shut out? I’m having a hard time understanding why so many are allowing themselves to become part of evils vision! How can I hold onto hope knowing that so many are willing to sacrifice their own values for self preservation!?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
djic's avatar
djic
5h

Man, seriously, these jackasses gotta go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture