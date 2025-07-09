This week, I came down with a bout of laryngitis that’s forced me to cancel several events and appearances because I can’t speak. Ironic, given the circumstances.

In the few weeks since I filed a formal complaint against the Trump administration for its retaliatory and unlawful executive order, the personal fallout has intensified. The trolls have multiplied. The threats have escalated. And the pressure to go quiet — to shrink back — is very, very real. Including from places I least expected.

Some people want to silence me. The president has tried to criminalize my dissent. And for a few days, I literally couldn’t speak.

But let me be crystal clear: I’m not going to cower.

Not now. Not ever.

There’s too much at stake. This fight — for truth, for reason, for democracy — doesn’t depend on one voice. It depends on all of ours.

I’ll be back in action later this week, and I’m especially looking forward to a wide-ranging conversation with the incredible Katie Couric this Friday (can’t wait,

!). We’ll be talking about what it means to speak up when it’s hard and why doing so has never been more important.

Thanks to all of you who’ve sent notes and supported this newsletter in the meantime. My voice may be coming back slowly. But my resolve never left.

P.S. If you can support our efforts to shine a light on threats to free speech, please considering upgrading to become a paid subscriber to TREASON. It also helps support our legal defense fund.