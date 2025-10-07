Hi all, there’s something concrete you can do to fight back against Trump. It looks like folks will be gathering outside the courthouse tomorrow morning in Alexandria, VA before James Comey is arraigned. **Details at the bottom.** If you live in the area, you should go to show your opposition to Trump’s “lock-‘em-up” lawlessness.

But even if you don’t, please forward this along to one friend in the DC, MD, or VA area who might want to attend.

As for me, I’ll be taking to the airwaves tomorrow to condemn Trump’s persecution of his critics. And I’ll be posting photos of the ex-FBI director’s writings, while Trump will presumably be posting mugshots. You don’t have to love James Comey to know this: what Trump is doing is wrong, he’s putting democracy in mortal danger, and we CANNOT stand on the sidelines.