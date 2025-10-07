Fwd: Here's one thing you can do
Send this to friends in Washington, D.C., Maryland, or Virginia who want to stand up against presidential revenge
Hi all, there’s something concrete you can do to fight back against Trump. It looks like folks will be gathering outside the courthouse tomorrow morning in Alexandria, VA before James Comey is arraigned. **Details at the bottom.** If you live in the area, you should go to show your opposition to Trump’s “lock-‘em-up” lawlessness.
But even if you don’t, please forward this along to one friend in the DC, MD, or VA area who might want to attend.
As for me, I’ll be taking to the airwaves tomorrow to condemn Trump’s persecution of his critics. And I’ll be posting photos of the ex-FBI director’s writings, while Trump will presumably be posting mugshots. You don’t have to love James Comey to know this: what Trump is doing is wrong, he’s putting democracy in mortal danger, and we CANNOT stand on the sidelines.
Begin forwarded message:
Subject: Stand against Trump’s revenge - TOMORROW, WEDS, OCT 8
Date: October 7, 2025 at 9:09:17 AM EDT
Stand against Trump’s revenge - WEDS, OCT 8
WHY: Tomorrow morning, former FBI Director James Comey will be arraigned on trumped-up charges. Whether you like Comey or not, his indictment affects ALL of our rights. The president thinks he can charge and jail anyone who crosses him, without consequences. We must stand up and show him he’s wrong.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 8 @ 830a — arrive earlier if you want to wait in line to get into the courthouse. Otherwise, people will be gathering there from 830a onward to protest outside.
WHERE: The Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse, 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA 22314
HOW: Bring a sign. Bring a slogan. Or just bring yourself. This event will be widely covered by the media, and we need to show that Americans of all political persuasions think it is disgusting and terrifying that a president is trying to criminalize criticism by jailing his perceived rivals.