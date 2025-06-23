TREASON with Miles Taylor

TREASON with Miles Taylor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha's avatar
Martha
Jun 23

We already look far too much like Saudi Arabia for my comfort. I do sincerely hope that those of us who are protesting and speaking up in general will continue to do so. It is the least we can do when people like you - who have done nothing wrong - are being actively threatened for simply criticizing a fragile ruler.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nicholas P Sussillo's avatar
Nicholas P Sussillo
Jun 24

Miles,

You need to read this: Liz Cheney’s RADICAL call for Democratic Party action to save our democracy; forwarded by Robert Reich:

https://robertreich.substack.com/p/a-remarkable-message?utm_source=substack&publication_id=365422&post_id=166676568&utm_medium=email&utm_content=share&utm_campaign=email-share&triggerShare=true&isFreemail=false&r=2txesv&triedRedirect=true

Nick Sussillo

Paid subscriber

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Miles Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture